Rachel and Siya Kolisi. Picture: Instagram

It seems that this new season of "Keeping Up With the Kolisis" keeps on bringing more twists and turns as the alleged woman who Rachel Kolisi claims slid into Siya's DMs clapped back on Tuesday.



Since Rachel posted about the DM incident on Monday, the woman in question made her account private, change her Instagram handle and didn't respond, until now.





In the Instagram stories posted by her, the woman shared a screenshot of Siya replying to one of her Instagram stories saying "check out @frankeesza" which is the rugby player's underwear brand.





In the next story, she posted, "Siya Kolisi slid into my DM's. Sends me the post that I posted on IG. His wife sees this and makes it look like I'm sending him my a**. The post is on my IG! Hahaha at first I deleted the post, but why should I make myself look guilty. Keep your husband under a tighter leash. I'm not going to try and defend myself but I have 100s of people messaging me telling me I'm a slut. What about him sliding into my DMs?"

I thought Rachel is still trending because she apologized to the lady. Chocolate addict posted that Siya is the one who slid into her DMs #RachelKolisi pic.twitter.com/jjyLxmFHoI — MaMiya (@Unathi_jam) March 19, 2019

After the online encounter became a trending story Rachel deactivated her Instagram account and hasn't reposted to the new evidence brought by the woman in question.





When it comes to her husband Rachel has had a history of topping the Twitter trends list as she was in an online skirmish last year after a Twitter user referred to Siya as a "type". Rachel then replied to the comment saying, "(Siya's) not 'a type'. He’s a married man responsible for four children."





Following this, tweeps then weighed in on the situation giving their thoughts about the new developments.

The fact that Rachel is going through Siya's phone shows that he's given her reasons not to trust him.why is she chasing other people's daughters when the problem lives with her?#RachelKolisi#Rachel pic.twitter.com/e54JNtgwNC — Lil tax_evasion (@Trxsh_Gxd) March 19, 2019

The reason why you must stay away from your man's phone, save yourself the heartache sis#RachelKolisi — Tshego Molete (@TshegoFatso_X99) March 19, 2019

Insecurity is not a good recipe for healthy relationship(marriage) #RachelKolisi — Vincent (@Da_Vince2) March 19, 2019

When #RachelKolisi is trending you must know she is fighting with other women — Vincent (@Da_Vince2) March 19, 2019