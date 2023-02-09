Radio host berates Leonardo DiCaprio for dating someone who could ‘literally be his daughter’

Leonardo DiCaprio has been attacked by Megyn Kelly for apparently dating a woman who could “literally be his daughter”. The “Titanic” actor, 48, is renowned for his habit of dating women no older than 25 and has been most recently linked to 19-year-old model Eden Polani after he split from his long-term girlfriend Camila Morrone last August a few months after she turned 25.

Radio host Kelly, 52, slammed his taste for younger woman and claimed he will never find someone “who he can fall in deep love with”. Watch video: She ranted on her SiriusXM show on Tuesday about his rumoured relationship with Polani: “He is now dating a teenager, literally a teenager. He’s in the news every week for how he won’t date anybody past age 25. If he does, it makes news.

“And now he’s actually gone down to a teenager. She could literally be his daughter. “I feel like this guy from the rate of things is never going to know the joy of meeting somebody who he can fall in deep love with and build a family with. “He’s just going to keep banging teenagers for the rest of his life. It doesn’t strike me as something to emulate.”

Polani deleted her Instagram account on Wednesday following reports she and DiCaprio are an item – and after he apparently denied they are in a relationship. The pair were photographed sitting next to each other at Ebony Riley’s EP release party over the weekend, but Page Six said a source close to the actor had insisted they are not an item. They said: “There is zero truth to this. He was seated next to (Eden) at a music party, along with many other people.

