Rami Malek enjoyed step back during coronavirus pandemic

Rami Malek has enjoyed being able to "take a step back" amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The “No Time To Die” star admits it has been nice to have time to reflect after people were forced to stay home amid the current health crisis and he has been learning how to "take better care" of himself and the world he lives in. He said: "I think we’ve all been doing a lot of self-examination and prioritising and acknowledging just how much our relationships mean to us. “It’s not something I didn’t know before, but it’s been helpful to take a step back and just really acknowledge how I’m living and how to improve, take better care of ourselves and the world we live in." The 39-year-old actor also reflected on his childhood, admitting he never felt like he fit in.

He added: "In terms of who I was, I can never quite put my finger on it. I saw a childhood friend yesterday and you return to those moments, like, ‘Who was I?’

“I didn’t have an idea of where I fit in. Still don’t. Probably because I never felt like I fit in.

"I was all over the place. I would hang out with the theatre kids sometimes, the punk rock kids sometimes, some of the athletes every once in a while, but it was a very diverse lunch table – a very eclectic, multiethnic, extremely diverse group."

Rami confessed to "doubting" himself all the time and admits rejection does "thicken the skin".

Speaking to the December issue of British GQ magazine, he shared of his own self-doubt: "I doubted myself all the time.

“I don’t think that doubt is something that ever leaves, particularly after hearing ‘no’ countless times and not getting a call back for a long time.

“That creates a certain veneer. All the rejection, it does thicken the skin."