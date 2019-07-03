Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton. Picture: Instagram

Rami Malek has praised his "lovely" girlfriend Lucy Boynton. The 38-year-old actor has been dating his "Bohemian Rhapsody" co-star since they worked on the movie together and he loves the fact the 25-year-old actress is constantly doing "surprising" things to make him happy.

He gushed: "I am so lucky to have someone in my life who does very lovely, surprising things, has an amazing smile and keeps me very grounded."

One of the things Lucy has done for his partner was surprise him with a party when he turned 38 in May.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I don't like to celebrate my birthday, but I could tell she was very nervous. I finished work early on Friday and she took me up to the rooftop and I thought something special was going on. Then my jaw just dropped.

"I saw the actors who play Brian May, John Deacon and Roger Taylor of Queen and one of our producers and ­executives on the film.

"I was awestruck seeing everyone and I couldn't believe Lucy had flown them all in and planned an entire weekend for us.

"I couldn't believe I was lucky enough to have someone that considerate in my life."

But the "Mr. Robot" star returned the surprise when he got Lucy tickets to see Sir Elton John perform in Los Angeles.

He said: "I called up Elton's people and said, 'Hey, could I get tickets to the show and surprise the lady with them?'

"Lucy didn't know where she was going. I took her through the back door, walked her right on in and Elton blew us a kiss. The perks of playing a rock star!"

One of the best gifts Rami has given to the actress was a framed photo of them taken after he won his Golden Globe award for "Bohemian Rhapsody".

He said: "It's an exceptional photograph of us grinning ear to ear holding the Globe. That was our favourite moment of the evening.

"It's wonderful to not only have the award, but that picture of us, looking at each other eye to eye, and knowing the battle we fought to get there."

Bang Showbiz