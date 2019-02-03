Rami Malek. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Rami Malek has admitted he didn't think anyone expected the director to be fired from 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in the middle of production but he felt it "had" to happen. Asked about his experiences working with the director on the movie during a discussion with The Hollywood Reporter at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, he said: "I've sat here and talked about how everyone deserves a voice and anyone who wants to talk about what happened with Bryan deserves to have their voice heard.

"In my situation with Bryan, it was not pleasant, not at all. And that's about what I can say about it at this point.

"For anyone who is seeking any solace in all of this, Bryan Singer was fired. Bryan Singer was fired, I don't think that was something anyone saw coming but I think that had to happen and it did."

Bryan - who still has the directing credit on the film - was replaced by Dexter Fletcher when he was sacked in December 2017 amid reports of conflict between himself and his lead actor, as well as accusations of sexual misconduct, which he has repeatedly denied.

The 37-year-old actor has also offered his support to the men who have accused the 58-year-old filmmaker of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

He said: "My heart goes out to anyone who has to live through anything like what I've heard and what is out there. It's awful, it's remarkable that this happens, I can appreciate so much what they've been through and how difficult this must be for them. In the light of the #MeToo era that this somehow seems to exist after that, it's a horrible thing."