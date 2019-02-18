21 Savage. Picture: Bang Showbiz

21 Savage says he will "fight" his possible deportation, even if it means he "sits in jail" for the next decade. The 'Can't Leave Without It' rapper admits it was his "worst nightmare" when he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier this month, who have accused the British national of staying in the United States unlawfully.

Speaking about his detainment, he said: "It's like my worst nightmare. That's why it's always been trying to get corrected. Even if you got money, it ain't easy. It ain't no favouritism, and I respect it, I honestly respect it. It would be kind of messed up if they treated rich immigrants better than poor immigrants, I think."

Asked if it was a draining experience, he admitted: "It really wasn't jail, it was the possibility of me not being able to live in this country no more that I've been living in my whole life. All that just going through your head, like, 'Damn, I love my house, I ain't gonna be able to go in my house no more? I ain't gonna be able to go to my favourite restaurant that I been going to for 20 years straight?' That's the most important thing. If you tell me, 'I'll give you 20 million to go stay somewhere you ain't never stayed,' I'd rather be broke. I'll sit in jail to fight to live where I've been living my whole life."

And the 26-year-old rapper plans to fight his deportation from the United States even if it means he "sits in jail" for the next decade.

He added to the New York Times newspaper: "It was what was at stake. It's like, I got three kids, my mama, everything that I know is here in Atlanta. I'm not leaving Atlanta without a fight. We gon' fight all the way till the last day even if that mean I sit in jail for 10 years."