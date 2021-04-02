Rapper Iggy Azalea thought she would need ’lots of plastic surgery’ after giving birth

Iggy Azalea thought she would need "lots of plastic surgery" after giving birth. The 30-year-old rapper - who announced the arrival of her son Onyx with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti last June - admitted she feared she would need a lot of cosmetic work to regain her figure. Speaking on the E! network's Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, Iggy said: "I thought I'd have to get lots of plastic surgery, but then I didn't have to get any. I didn't get a stomach that I'd need to hide, and then with Covid, I was just like, 'I'll just keep it a secret. I don't have to go outside’." While Iggy didn't tell any of her friends that she was pregnant, she revealed Onyx was planned. She said: "I knew straight away. He was a planned baby. I just wondered if I would want to have more than one child, so I thought that maybe I should figure that out before I'm as old as dust."

And while Iggy and Playboi have since split up, she praised her ex as a good dad to their son.

She said: "He's a good Dad. I like him—for Onyx."

And she joked about the baby looking like her, explaining he couldn't possibly have her nose as she "had to switch her out".

Iggy said: "Everybody kept telling me, 'He's a handsome one!' and I was like, 'Is he really, though?, He has no eyebrows’.

"Sometimes people say, 'Oh, he has your nose,' and I'm like, 'No, he doesn't. I had to switch her out. It's cute that you think mine looks like his'."

Bang Showbiz