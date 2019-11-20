Ray J's pregnant wife has accused him of leaving her and their daughter "stranded" in Las Vegas after the BET Soul Train Awards.
The 38-year-old singer was accompanied to the BET Soul Train awards in Sin City by Princess Love and their 17-month-old daughter Melody on Sunday and couldn't resist showing off a family photo from the event on his Instagram account.
However, his spouse was unimpressed as she claimed things turned sour shortly after the event took place.
In the now-deleted post, Ray wrote: ""Thank you @bet #soulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood (sic)"
Princess then commented: "Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos," she wrote with a laugh-crying emoji and the hashtag #ByeUgly. (sic)"