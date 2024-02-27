Ray J and Princess Love announce divorce for the fourth time

In a joint statement posted to Instagram on Monday, Ray and Princess said: “Dear friends and family, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. “After much reflection, discussion, and counselling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged and it is in the best interest of both of us t o part ways.

“We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other's well-being. “While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.” The former couple thanked friends and fans for their support but also asked them to “respect [their] privacy” as they navigate through the split.

The statement continued: "Thought this chapter of our lives may be closing, we look forward to embracing the opportunities for growth, healing, and new beginnings that lie ahead. “We are confident that with time, understanding, and the support of our loved ones, we will navigate this transition with grace and resilience. Thank you for your understanding and support.” Princess first filed for divorce from Ray J in May 2020 but had it dismissed two months later, only for her husband to file himself in September of that year.