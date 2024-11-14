Ray J exposes alleged cover-ups in Diddy’s Hollywood parties

Ray J's latest revelations in the new TMZ documentary, “The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs”, are turning heads. He claims that certain high-profile celebs are allegedly trying to pay off victims linked to Diddy’s parties before any demands are made. With hush money, cover-ups, and unsettling party stories being exposed, this documentary gives viewers a glimpse into a side of Hollywood fame that usually stays hidden.

Ray J’s statement, along with accounts from others, are adding layers to a story that’s sparking big conversations in the industry and beyond. According to Ray J, certain celebrities are taking drastic measures to protect themselves and their reputations, with some even paying alleged victims to keep silent before any financial demands are made. In the documentary, Ray J revealed: "Some high-profile people are trying to cut alleged victims off at the pass, even before they make money demands."

His comments have sparked major curiosity, as he visibly pauses at times, looking uneasy, and, at one point, confessed: “I’ve already said too much”. Attorney Tony Buzbee, known for his involvement in high-profile cases, also appears in the documentary. He confirms that he’s sent demand letters to various well-known figures, laying out a clear ultimatum: settle financially or face a lawsuit. In one of the documentary’s most shocking revelations, Tanea Wallace, an aspiring singer-songwriter, shares her experience at what she describes as a Diddy "Freak Off" party.

Invited by a Saudi prince, Wallace claims she flew from Los Angeles to Miami only to find herself at an all-night party that stretched into the morning, with scenes she describes as disturbing. Wallace told “TMZ” she saw partygoers engaging in explicit acts, many seemingly intoxicated, and, alarmingly, minors were reportedly present. She recalls minors dressed up as "Harajuku Barbies", positioned behind walls of adults.

Wallace didn’t witness any direct interactions between adults and minors but she was clearly unsettled by the set-up. Diddy's attorneys told TMZ: "Ms Tanea Wallace has no credibility and her claims about 'freak offs' and minors are completely and categorically false. As we've said before, Mr Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous. “Mr Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that the accusations against Mr Combs are pure fiction."

Ray J says also recently claimed that they tried to kill him in a new IG story post: "N*ggas just tried to shoot me and and tried to kill me n*gga, and you want me to apologize n*gga? f*** you!" Ray J says someone tried to kill him in a new IG story post



"n*ggas just tried to shoot me and and tried to kill me n*gga, and you want me to apologize n*gga? f*ck you!" pic.twitter.com/R54r7wobph — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) November 12, 2024 “The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs” sheds light on allegations that reveal a darker side to Hollywood’s party scene, a reality that society is slowly beginning to recognise.