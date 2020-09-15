Ray J files for divorce two months after reconciliation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Ray J has filed for divorce from Princess Love, two months after she requested a dismissal of her own divorce filing. The “One Wish” hitmaker entered paperwork to legally end his marriage to the “Love & Hip Hop” star on Monday, following a brief reconciliation which saw Princess Love rescind the divorce documents she filed earlier this year. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Ray J filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Court, and is asking for joint custody of his and Princess' two children - Melody, two, and Epik, eight months. Ray J, 39, also claims the couple has a prenuptial agreement, which outlines all plans for spousal and child support. The news comes after Princess Love, 35, initially filed for divorce in May, but filed for a dismissal of the court proceedings on July 6.

However, just weeks after Princess' divorce filing, Ray sparked confusion during a virtual press conference when he said he was "back with the kids" and praised the reality star as "supermom".

He said: "Over these past few months, though, I've been at the studio locked in. I was at the studio right around when everything got locked down.

"Before I came home, I had to quarantine for 14 days. My wife has been supermom, and she wasn't having that so she just wanted to make sure that I was good.

"We're taking it one day at a time."

And a representative for the couple stated at the time: "It's a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation."

Princess first declared her intention to divorce Ray - whom she married in 2016 - last November after claiming the “Sexy Can I” singer had left her and Melody "stranded" in Las Vegas, a claim he repeatedly denied.