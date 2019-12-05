Ray J says his wife Princess Love is "still mad" as he apologises for what happened in Las Vegas and reveals they're still together.
The "One Wish" hitmaker has opened up after his model wife accused him of leaving her and their 17-month-old daughter Melody "stranded" in Las Vegas - which he denied - last month and despite her claims she would file for divorce, the singer confirmed they are still together.
Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, he said: "Well, first off, let me say, Princess, I love you, baby, and I'm sorry for all the things that happened.
"We cool now and we'll work it out. I know that you still made at me, but as a couple, you go through things and it just got a little bit out of hand.
"Sometimes it gets out to the public and then everybody has their opinion on it, but we're good though, as parents and as friends and as husband and wife. We just went through something."