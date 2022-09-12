Ray J sticks to claims it was Kris Jenner’s idea to release his and Kim Kardashian’s sex tape

Ray J is sticking to his allegations it was Kris Jenner’s idea to release his and her daughter Kim Kardashian’s sex tape in 2007. The 41-year-old singer shared a stream of Instagram posts on Saturday, showing he had threatened to sue both reality TV stars for defamation, along with a video in which he warned: “You have f***** with the wrong person.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Ray J, born William Ray Norwood Jr, unleashed his rants after Jenner, 66 took a lie detector test on “The Late Late Show With James Cordon: on Thursday, and denied she helped’ Kim release the sex tape. He raged in one of his long Instagram posts: “YOU f***** with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian. “I DONT GIVE A F*** HOW OLD THIS S*** IS!! WHAT YOU TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMANE AND FOUL AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL — F*** THIS BEING JUST RACIST — THIS IS WRONG TO DO TO ANYBODY — YOU THINK YOU. CAN JUST F*** PEOPLE OVER AND GET AWAY WITH IT FOREVER!!!”

He also ranted about John Grogan, the administrator of Jenner’s lie detector test: “John Grogan is a fake. He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite…THIS IS THE DUDE KRIS JENNER HAD TAKEN HER LIE DETECTOR TEST TO MAKE ME LOOK LIKE A LIAR! AND WHATS MORE SAD IS THE NETWORK ALLOWED IT TO HAPPEN!!” (sic) Ray J also alleged that Jenner and Kardashian “stole all that money” from his sister, Brandy, and their mother, Sonja Norwood, in an apparent reference to a 2008 lawsuit that Sonja, 71, filed against Kim and her siblings Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. In her court filing, Norwood claimed the Kardashian family fraudulently charged more than $120 000 (about R2m) to an American Express card owned by the Norwoods, with the suit settled out of court in 2009.

Story continues below Advertisement

‘One Wish’ singer Ray J later posted a 44-minute video that he claimed showed “receipts” Kardashian and her mother were involved in distributing the tape. He also alleged there were three sex tapes rather than just one. It comes after a May interview with the “Daily Mail”, in which Ray J claimed Kardashian “jumped on the idea” of a leak after he suggested it.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I felt suicidal (after the tape went public) because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created. It’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft. “For me, I’ve been walking on eggshells thinking I’m going to get in trouble for telling the truth and I’ve been holding onto it for the past 14 years and watching them humiliate me. They’re celebrating my destruction.” Jenner and Kardashian are yet to publicly comment on Ray J’s outbursts.