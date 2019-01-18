Ray J and Princess Love. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Ray J celebrated his 38th birthday by splashing out over $400,000 (about R5.5 million) on cars for himself and his wife. The 'Sexy Can I ' singer - who reached the milestone on Thursday - visited Barrett-Jackson Auction Co. in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Wednesday (16.01.19), where CEO Craig Jackson treated him and movie producer pal RD Whittington to a tour of the classic cars on the site.

And according to TMZ, after the tour, Ray splurged on a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach and 2019 Lincoln Navigator for himself and wife Princess Love, with a total bill of $410,000.

The Machbach came in at $320,000, while the Lincoln was a relative bargain at $90,000.

The 'Right On Time' singer - who has eight-month-old daughter Melody with his spouse - recently admitted he doesn't feel "complete" without his family and always has them close by.

He said: "I don't go anywhere without my wife and baby. Even though they probably won't come to the events because it's loud and there's smoke and it's a lot of people, they have to be at least 20 minutes away from me or 10 minutes away because I need my family around me everywhere. Without them I'm not complete."

Ray is still adjusting to the demands of parenthood and following a recent pregnancy scare, he's admitted that he and his wife aren't in a rush to have another child.

He said: "We just had a pregnancy scare. I thought my wife was already pregnant again and I'm like, 'Damn, we didn't even get to learn how to be parents to Melody yet!'

"But it was just a scare. I'm looking forward to having another baby because the way my baby looks, she acts and is happy, why not have another kid for them to be (crosses fingers) like partners and for them to protect each other? So I'm looking forward to it."