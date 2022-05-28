Ray Liotta’s final film and TV series before his death

Ray Liotta had several films and a television series in the works before his sudden death on Thursday night at the age of 67, reports “Variety”. At least two projects, Universal’s wild drug-filled thriller “Cocaine Bear” and the Apple TV+ limited series “Black Bird”, had already completed production and should be released according to schedule, sources said.

Liotta died in his sleep while shooting “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic. The indie movie began production over a month ago, but it’s not clear where they were in terms of filming. John Barr is directing “Dangerous Waters”, a thriller about a sailing holiday that spirals out of control when a teenage daughter uncovers the dark past of her mother’s new boyfriend. The film also stars “You” actor Saffron Burrows, Odeya Rush (“Lady Bird”) and Eric Dane of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Euphoria” fame.

In “Black Bird”, which lands on Apple TV+ on July 8, Liotta plays a police officer whose son (portrayed by Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in prison for dealing drugs. While serving time, he’s offered early parole on the condition that he relocates to a prison for the criminally insane and befriends serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser). It is not clear who Liotta is playing in “Cocaine Bear”, which wrapped filming in Ireland in October 2021. The Elizabeth Banks-directed movie is in post-production and is aiming to debut in theatres on February 24, 2023.

