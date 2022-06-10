Rebel Wilson comes out, introduces her ‘princess’ girlfriend

Rebel Wilson has gone public with her “princess” girlfriend after coming out as gay aged 42. The “Pitch Perfect” actress shared the news about her sexuality on an Instagram post on Thursday, by sharing a snap of her smiling alongside new partner, fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

She has called her a “Disney Princess” in a message accompanied by hearts and a rainbow emoji and the hashtag “loveislove”. Watch video: Wilson said: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”

A source close to the actress told PEOPLE: “Rebel’s in an amazing place and I’ve never seen her happier.” It comes after Wilson boasted to the publication in May she had a new partner, but did not identify them. She said: “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other.

“It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic.” Agruma, said to be aged from 27 to 30, has also been a fixture on Wilson's Instagram in recent months, though she wasn't presented as anything other than a friend. Wilson’s ex’s include Jacob Busch, 31, of the Anheuser-Busch brewing company family, from whom she split from in February last year.

Rebel Wilson She was then rumoured to be involved with 31-year-old tennis player Matt Reid. Wilson had said she was taking a break from the dating scene before coming out, saying: “From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you're looking for. I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping.” It comes after she called 2020 her “year of health” thanks to her shifting more than 30kg in weight on an exercise and diet regime.

The comic’s motivation for the overhaul followed an appointment she had about freezing her eggs, at which she was told losing excess weight would be the best way to increase her chances of becoming a mother. She said: “When I was going through and looking into fertility stuff, the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier’. “I was actually a bit offended. I thought that even though I was bigger, I was pretty healthy.