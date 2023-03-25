Reese Witherspoon’s divorce from husband Jim Toth ‘amicable’: ‘They really are best friends!’

Reese Witherspoon’s divorce from husband Jim Toth is said to have been an “amicable decision”. The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress, 47, announced in a joint statement on Friday with her 52-year-old talent agent husband they were taking the “difficult decision” to split, days before their 12-year wedding anniversary on Sunday.

They said they were "moving forward with deep love" – and admitted "these matters are never easy" – but a source has insisted they are staying "best friends" and it was a mutual move. The insider told People: "They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision.

“They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.” Reese and Jim said in their divorce announcement about focusing on their 10-year-old son Tennessee James: “We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.” Mum-of-three Reese, who also daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with her ‘Cruel Intentions’ co-star husband Ryan Phillippe, 48, got engaged to Jim in December 2010, and they got hitched a year later in a March ceremony on the actress’ ranch in Ojai, California.

She marked their 11th wedding anniversary last year on Instagram by saying in a post: “Happy Anniversary JT!! 11 years of adventures, love and laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you.” Recalling their first meeting in a 2012 chat with Elle magazine, which happened at friend’s house after she had split from actor Jake Gyllenhaal, 42: “It happened out of the blue. This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. “He was, like, ‘You don’t know me.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I know. I don't know you!’