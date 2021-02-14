Regé-Jean Page has a secret girlfriend

"Bridgerton“ star Regé-Jean Page is reportedly smitten with writer and part-time footballer Emily Brown.

The 31-year-old actor - who won a host of new fans with his portrayal of the hunky Duke of Hastings in steamy Netflix show “Bridgerton” - is reportedly smitten with writer and part-time footballer Emily Brown.

According to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, Regé-Jean and Emily share a home together in North London and the couple were recently spotted embracing in the street before he flew to New York.

Meanwhile, it has just been announced that Regé-Jean will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time next Saturday, while Bad Bunny will be the musical guest.

And Page has been tipped to take over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, with “Bridgerton” co-star Adjoa Andoh among those backing him to get the role.