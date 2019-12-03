Rapper Remy Ma exits the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Picture: Reuters

A judge has dropped all assault charges against Remy Ma after prosecutors admitted they couldn't prove the allegations against her beyond reasonable doubt. The 39-year-old rapper - whose real name is Reminisce Mackie - had been accused of punching 'Love & Hip Hop: New York' star Brittney Taylor during the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert in April and as a result was charged with two counts of assault, one count of aggravated harassment and another of harassment in the second degree.

However, when she and her legal team attended court in New York on Monday, a judge dismissed the case after learning from prosecutors they couldn't prove beyond reasonable doubt that she had committed the alleged assault.

According to TMZ, the judge heard there was no surveillance footage of the alleged incident and no witnesses who had seen an altercation between the two women.

Remy had always insisted she was not only innocent, but had been at home with husband Papoose and their daughter Reminisce, now 11 months, at the time of the alleged altercation.