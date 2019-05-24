Renee Zellweger. Picture: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Renee Zellweger took a break from acting for six years because she was "bored" of Hollywood and wanted to take some time out to reflect on her career and her life. The 50-year-old actress decided to step back from Hollywood in 2010 before making her comeback in 2016 in 'The Whole Truth' and

'Bridget Jones's Baby' and she is very pleased that she took that time out for herself because she had gotten weary with the movie-making process.

In an interview with The I Paper, she said: "It wasn't that complicated. I took time out because I was bored with myself. I'd been doing the same thing for 25 years. I've had some pretty extraordinary experiences with the people I've gotten to work with. I've been so lucky and how much is enough?

"What's next, what's next, what's next? Next is: You need to learn something new. And not for a role or for a job. But for your life, so you can grow as a person."

The Oscar-winning actress enrolled in a college course which she enjoyed thoroughly as she got the chance to learn new things and she also loved getting the opportunity to spend some quality time with her young family members.

She said: "I learnt boundaries. I learnt that 'no' is a good word to use a lot more frequently. I went to school. I produced a lot of things. I created a TV show (the 2013 TV movie 'Cinnamon Girl').

"I learnt my nieces' and nephews' favourite things and we studied together."

However, the 'Cold Mountain' actress says she doesn't plan to take another hiatus anytime soon because she "loves" acting and appreciates it even more now she knows how to handle her career better.

Renee - who will next be seen playing Judy Garland in musical biopic 'Judy' - said: "I never once thought I'd never do it again because I love acting. It's my bliss. I appreciate it different now because I've figured out how to bring the peace I have in my personal life into my professional life. It's not the same chaos, because I've learnt what I can take on and when it's too much."