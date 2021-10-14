Rhea Chakraborty posts cryptic message amid Aryan Khan's drug case

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was under the scanner last year after the death of actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a cryptic message amid the ongoing drug case involving superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan. The actress shared the cryptic message on her Instagram stories, which read: "Grow through what you go through."

It was last year, when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case. The 29-year-old actress was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020.