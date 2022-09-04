Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

RHONY star Kelly Bensimon wants her own ‘Selling Sunset’-style reality show

Former model Kelly Bensimon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Former model Kelly Bensimon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Published 1h ago

Share

Kelly Bensimon wants her own reality show.

The 54-year-old star - who was married to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon from 1997 until 2007 and has daughters Sea, 24, and Thadeus, 24, with him - now works as a luxury real estate agent but found fame appearing on Bravo hit “The Real Housewives of New York City” and would now love to front a show about her own busy life.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said: “I’d love to celebrate any show that highlights the world of real estate. I’m a multi-hyphenate — mama-bear of two girls, queen of clean, hunter for the chicest new interiors …

“I actively work for Foodbank For New York City with my girls. … I’m a real estate broker. My life is a reality show. You can’t make this up!”

Watch video:

More on this

The former model and ex-Elle editor went on to explain that she had been “prepared” to deal with wealthy clients and high-end property since before her stint on “RHONY” and that making the move into real estate was a “natural segue” because of her previous endeavours.

She told Us Weekly: “I consider myself an arbiter of luxury, architecture and interior design. Luxury real estate is a natural progression for me. … It’s a convergence of everything I love to do.

“I had been in the luxury sector during my modelling days, had worked with Elle magazine, and wrote luxury lifestyle books. It has been a natural and seamless segue.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

United StatesEntertainmentPop cultureHollywoodCelebrity Gossip

Share

Recent stories by:

Bang Showbiz