RHONY star Kelly Bensimon wants her own ‘Selling Sunset’-style reality show

Kelly Bensimon wants her own reality show. The 54-year-old star - who was married to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon from 1997 until 2007 and has daughters Sea, 24, and Thadeus, 24, with him - now works as a luxury real estate agent but found fame appearing on Bravo hit “The Real Housewives of New York City” and would now love to front a show about her own busy life.

She said: “I’d love to celebrate any show that highlights the world of real estate. I’m a multi-hyphenate — mama-bear of two girls, queen of clean, hunter for the chicest new interiors … “I actively work for Foodbank For New York City with my girls. … I’m a real estate broker. My life is a reality show. You can’t make this up!” Watch video:

The former model and ex-Elle editor went on to explain that she had been “prepared” to deal with wealthy clients and high-end property since before her stint on “RHONY” and that making the move into real estate was a “natural segue” because of her previous endeavours. She told Us Weekly: “I consider myself an arbiter of luxury, architecture and interior design. Luxury real estate is a natural progression for me. … It’s a convergence of everything I love to do. “I had been in the luxury sector during my modelling days, had worked with Elle magazine, and wrote luxury lifestyle books. It has been a natural and seamless segue.”