Rian Johnson hopes to make third ‘Knives Out’ film soon

Rian Johnson is hoping to make a third “Knives Out” film "as quickly as possible". Producer Ram Bergman has worked with the filmmaker on both movies in the murder mystery franchise and suggested that a third movie is a priority but will be a "tough challenge".

Ram told ComicBook.com: "Well, it's a good question. The first one, (Johnson) had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by the end of October we were filming it, which is super fast. Watch video: "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were ... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming.

"So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take." Johnson confessed that he is yet to start writing the third film and needs to work out both a plot and a setting for Daniel Craig's sleuth Benoit Blanc to crack his next case. The 48-year-old director said: "Oh God, I mean, I have to, I still have to start writing 'Knives Out 3'.

