Rian Johnson wants to make a third “Knives Out” movie. The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” director wants to “dive in” to start working on making the movies starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc a trilogy after the recent limited theatre debut – before it hits Netflix on December 23 – of the new flick also starring Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae and Kathryn Hahn.

The 48-year-old filmmaker told Total Film: “I had, for a while, thought that maybe I should do something else first. But the God’s honest truth is I had so much fun making this one, and the creative challenge of figuring out a third movie that’s completely different from both this one and the first one — right now, that’s the most interesting creative challenge to me. “So I might just dive in and see what we come up with.” Watch video:

Johnson – who also helmed the 2019 original that featured the acting talent of the late Christopher Plummer, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson and LaKeith Stanfield – wants to make sure the movies are “new and surprising” in the style of master murder mystery writer Agatha Christie. He said: “The second we feel like we’re repeating ourselves, or just turning a crank on a machine, we’ll stop. “Because to me, the whole conception of this whole series is the same way Agatha Christie did it with her books — we’re doing something new and surprising every time.”

Recently, Craig gushed about how he loved Johnson’s ability to bring out everyone’s “best”. The 54-year-old actor said: “His way of bringing the best out of people, I admire it so much. It’s a wonderful way of directing and everybody feels pleased to be there. “Everybody feels confident. Everybody feels in a good mood. The mood is light and creative — he creates this atmosphere on set that feels like a wonderful cauldron of creativity. It’s a joy to be around.”