Richard Madden attends the UK premiere of the Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' in London, Britain, May 20, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Richard Madden has confessed he could barely afford food before he found fame on 'Game of Thrones'.



The 'Bodyguard' star has confessed he had to choose between food or a newspaper and a pint before he got the call about the role of Robb Stark in the HBO fantasy series.





Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said: "I had like two options, I could buy one meal, or a newspaper and a pint. I got that phone call and I was on my last month's rent and I asked my agent for an advance."





Meanwhile, Richard previously admitted he was at risk of having to move back in with his parents before he found fame.





He said: "I'm not bullsh***ing you - I was completely broke. I used my savings to pay my last month's rent and that was it. I thought, 'After this, I don't have any money. I'll have to move back to my parents.'"





And Richard's experience of poverty means he would not hesitate to accept a role just for the money and is open to using his star status to take on well-paid parts in order to free himself up to take on indie projects.



