Rick Ross picks Jay Z over Nas, shares story on how ‘Free Mason’ collab was done backstage at Madison Square Garden

American rap star Rick Ross joined the hugely influential Revolt podcast, “Drink Champs”, for an intriguing episode earlier in the week that saw him discuss a range of topics alongside show hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. One of the most fascinating parts occurred when Ross was asked to pick between legendary rappers Jay-Z and Nas. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ross picked Jay, whose been a frequent collaborator of his over the years.

He went on to share his admiration for the “Empire State of Mind” rapper (whom he referred to throughout the interview by one of his aliases, Hov) as well as how they worked on the classic and controversial “Teflon Don” cut, “Free Mason”. “We was at (Madison Square Garden). Hov was on tour and I told Hov that I wanted to come to your tour and just kick it with you. He ain’t have no idea that I had the production, the beat, the record, the idea. We’re back stage, it may be 20 minutes before he goes on to perform.” When Ross played him the song, he says he expected Jay to say “not right now”. But to his surprise, he was tuned in and interested right away.

“He’s leaning against the wall, right before he goes on stage while I played it for him. He began rapping right there soon as the chorus started.” Ross added Jay didn’t write a single word and just began freestyling. “And what he’s saying is pertaining directly to what I’m talking about on (the song).” Later in the interview, Ross comically clarified his reported issue with Tesla’s electric vehicles.