Rick Ross sends a shout out to Cassper Nyovest and other SA artists

Rick Ross is all about the grind, and hustling his way through the music business and the opportunities that come with it. After all, he's nicknamed himself "The Biggest Boss" and his breakout single was titled "Hustlin".

Currently, he is heavily promoting several brands he's working with such as Wingstop, Rap Snack and Belaire on a daily basis through his Instagram Stories. Ross recently spent a week on the African continent performing in Nigeria and Angola, and making appearances at different venues across both countries. Rick Ross is truly having fun in Nigeria 🇳🇬



CDQ in the cut pic.twitter.com/eGAdbPzLBd — African Folder (@africanfolder) April 14, 2022 On his return to the US this week, Ross took time to shout out to the brand ambassadors on the continent who work with some of the brands he's currently punting.

Who's the King of this shit Ross? pic.twitter.com/hfKh2hSzhd — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 21, 2022 In one of his Instagram Stories yesterday, Ross shouted out to Cassper Nyovest, Uncle Waffles, Musa Keys and Nasty C. Then, at the end of his shout outs, he seemed to admit that he'd botched some of the names. "So yall know I'm just trying to pronounce the names, yall know how we go. But it's all about being recognised all the way over here in the US, so yall know what's going on, it's Big Boss Ricky Rozay, salute." On Tuesday, Ross also shouted out local artists DA L.E.S, Priddy Ugly, Tshego, Yanga Chief, Oscar Mbo and Kwesta.

