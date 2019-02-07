Rickie Lake. Picture: Instagram

.Ricki Lake has "found love" again. The 50-year-old talk show host is "really happy" after embarking on a relationship with Jeff Scult, almost two years after the suicide of her ex-husband, Christian Evans, who she continued a relationship with even after their 2015 divorce.

She said: "I found love again.

"My husband, who passed from mental illness and suicide, it'll be two years on February 11, and I just recently found a brilliant new love.

"He's making me really happy. We've been together for three-and-a-half months. We met through a mutual friend."

As well as finding happiness with the clothing brand boss, Ricki also found it "cathartic" to channel her loss into performing as the raven on 'The Masked Singer' - but after battling sciatica during filming, she was happy to be unmasked on Wednesday's (06.02.19) episode as she was in "so much pain".

Speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, she said: "For me, the raven and what it represented [was] the loss of my husband. So much of the last year-and-a-half has been getting over my darkest, terrible loss. It really resonated with me.

"It was a lot fun. It was really fun to sing again and to have this production value. And being anonymous and getting to do something that was very public was a thrill. And I was also happy to be done.

"I was in so much pain in the end. I wasn't the best singer, but I wasn't the worst. But I loved my costume and I loved my story. I got to share my story about my husband who passed away. It was a real cathartic experience.

"I had sciatica during this period of making the show. I could barely walk. I had never had it before.

"A lot of the clues were about my beloved, my husband who passed away."

The 'Cry-Baby' actress - who has sons Milo, 21, and Owen, 17, with first husband Rob Sussman - previously admitted she wasn't sure if she'd ever find "true love" in the way she did with Christian.

She said last October: "I found true love with my husband who passed so I'm hoping to find love again.

"I don't think I will. I'm open to it, but I think what I had -- I was so lucky to have found that, it's what everybody wants in life.

"I had true, unconditional love so I'd like to have something along those lines again. But I feel like lightning doesn't strike twice."

Bang Showbiz