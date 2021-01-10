Ricky Gervais asked to do stand up show in space

Ricky Gervais was offered the chance to be the first comedian to do a stand up show in space.

The 'Office' star has revealed he was asked to perform a 15 minute set in space but he declined as he doesn't want to take the "risk" as he's even "careful crossing the road".

He said: "I was offered one of these things where you go up into space for 15 minutes. And it was like a group of billionaires and they offered me the chance to be the first comedian to do a stand up show in space. I went no. I am not going to risk it. I am careful crossing the road."

Ricky also joked people would have spent hundreds of thousands of pounds to go into space and would much rather be focusing on the view from out their window rather than watching him.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he added: "Also these people have paid $300 000 to go into space and have a look around. And then they go there and it’s Ricky Gervais doing 10 minutes. They can watch me on YouTube.