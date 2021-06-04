Ricky Martin: I don't know if I'm not getting acting parts because I'm gay

Latin pop superstar Ricky Martin wants casting directors to give him a chance at great scripts.

Martin has struggled to realise his ambition to attain Hollywood stardom even after the critical acclaim he garnered for his Emmy-nominated role in Ryan Murphy's 2018 true crime series, "The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story".

"I love acting. I'm waiting for those scripts, for those great scripts. I can play gay, I can play straight, I can play a serial killer.

“I can play Latin, but I can also play European. I am ready. Just give it to me, man. Give it to me," Martin told People magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He added: "I just want to tap into anything that has to do with acting. I love theatre, too. I want to tell a story.

“That's what I want. I want to tell (an) important story, and I want to change the way people see life in general towards some more optimistic way."

Martin has also worked in Broadway, with performances in "Les Miserables" and "Evita", and he recalled a music executive saying he would be a bigger pop star had he continued keeping his homosexuality a secret.

"That was something that really affected me. And I was like, 'Am I really dealing with this?

“They're not playing my music in this country because I'm gay? Is this really happening?' We're talking about four years ago. This executive doesn't work for the record company anymore. He was fired. But I felt it. It hit me hard," he said.

Martin, who came out as a gay man in 2010, added: "I don't know if I'm not getting (acting) parts because I'm gay. But if that's the case, it's really sad. I'm going to keep working until life is different."