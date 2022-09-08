Ricky Martin ‘suing nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez for $20 million over his sexual abuse allegations’

Ricky Martin is reportedly suing his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, for $20 million (about R346m) over the 21-year-old’s sexual abuse allegations. Documents, obtained by the New York Post and revealed by the publication on Wednesday, say Martin lodged the action against Yadiel Sanchez, claiming his nephew was attempting to “assassinate” the performer’s reputation.

Story continues below Advertisement

TMZ, which was the first to report the lawsuit, noted the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer, 50, filed the suit in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A month after Yadiel Sanchez withdrew his restraining order against the pop star, Martin claimed his nephew began sending him messages through Instagram, threatening to “assassinate his reputation and integrity” if he didn’t give him cash. Martin also claims in his suit his nephew, whom he described as a “maladjusted individual”, boasted about being his nephew and would send him messages up to 10 times a day for four-months.

The singer alleges he posted his cellphone number on the web and made an Instagram account for one of his children, leaving the father-of-four shaken. Martin also believes he has missed out on lucrative business opportunities, the suit states, and is looking for $20m in damages. The singer, who has kids Valentino and Matteo, both 14, as well as Lucia and Renn, both three, with husband Jwan Yosef, alleges he and his family feel “unsafe” in Puerto Rico due to his nephew’s alleged behaviour.

Story continues below Advertisement

Page Six said a representative for Martin did not immediately return its request for comment on the filing. Martin explained in a video, posted in July, why he had not addressed the allegations of incestuous relations when they first came out, despite his team vehemently denying the “false and fabricated” claims at the time. The singer said: “For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following procedure, where the law… obligated me not to talk until I was in front of the judge.

Story continues below Advertisement