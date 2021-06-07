Ricky Martin wants to 'normalise' families like his

Ricky Martin hopes society gets to a place where having two daddies in a family is seen as normal.

The “Livin’ la vida loca” hitmaker has twins Matteo and Valentino, 12, Lucia, two, and Renn, who was born in October 2019, with his husband Jwan Yosef.

And the 49-year-old actor discussed how having a family with two fathers shouldn't carry any stigma or be taboo.

Speaking on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” about being on the cover of People’s Pride Issue, he said: “I just want to normalise families like mine.

“I know it’s very interesting for a lot of people who tell me ‘Thank you Ricky for posting that picture with you and your husband and your kids. That made me feel better about myself.'"

Meanwhile, the “She Bangs” singer revealed his daughter Lucia can't stand his singing.

He said: "I have one little girl that has two daddies and three brothers - she's two years old - and she knows it.

"She knows it. She doesn't snap fingers yet, but she's about to."

Ricky added: "She runs the house.

“The other day—she loved 'Cocomelon', so I'm singing with her in Cocomelon. And she goes, 'No, no, Daddy—no, stop. Stop, stop, stop.'

“And I'm like, 'Let me sing, I want to sing.' 'No, no, Daddy. No, no, no, no.'"

Meanwhile, Ricky recently revealed he has made sure to check up on his children’s mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although he was feeling “anxiety” during the height of the pandemic last year, he made sure to talk to his brood to ensure they were not feeling the same way.

He said: "My family was doing great and I was checking up on my kids all the time, just to make sure that they're not feeling the anxiety that I was feeling, to be honest. But they were in a really good place."