Ricky Martin’s nephew drops incest and abuse claims against singer

Ricky Martin’s nephew has dropped incest and abuse claims against the singer. Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, 21, had filed a temporary restraining order against Martin on July 1, alleging he had a sexual relationship with his uncle who he said had become abusive and stalked him after their alleged relationship ended.

The 50-year-old “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer vehemently denied the allegations and portrayed Sanchez as a troubled young man suffering severe mental health problems. A Puerto Rican judge dismissed the restraining order on Thursday at Sanchez’s request. Martin appeared in court via Zoom but reportedly stayed silent.

Watch video: After the judge’s ruling, the singer posted a statement on Instagram he captioned: “Truth prevails.” Martin’s legal team said: “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them.

“We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and career. “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court. “The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure.”

Sanchez is the son of Martin’s half-sister, Vanessa, and filed a temporary restraining order against the singer earlier this month to restrict contact with his uncle. The order, seen by Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero said Sanchez claimed he and Martin had dated for seven months and broke up around eight weeks ago. Sanchez alleged Martin refused to accept the separation and had been spotted loitering near his house at least three times.

