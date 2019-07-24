Rianna and her dopperganer Ala'a. Pciture: Instagram

Singer and Fenty Beauty owner Rihanna almost dropped her phone after seeing a picture of a little girl named Ala'a that looks exactly like a mini-version of her.



Taking to her Twitter page on Tuesday, the "Kiss You Better" singer posted the picture of the Ala’a on the microblogging website saying: "almost drop my phone. how?"





The picture was originally posted by the child's mother, Bria Kay, on her Instagram page, and made its way to Twitter which also left fans shook due to the similarities.

Is she your daughter? — vitor (@vitorodrgues) July 23, 2019

First Drake hides his son and now Rihanna comes outta no where with a picture her grown daughter wth is going on? pic.twitter.com/JcPKTg7Zg6 — سثمب مخرث (@tisssoo) July 23, 2019

r u sure she not urs sis? lol pic.twitter.com/0jluPblAER — Rihanna's bitch (@nataliaosunac) July 23, 2019

However, Rihanna's choice of words triggered the Navy - Rihanna's fans - who took the opportunity to remind her that they're still waiting for her new album.

Drop the album not your phone — • (@p3droo6_) July 23, 2019

Girl I’m about to throw this phone, where the album? pic.twitter.com/jNKtNxmy7s — ν𝓐Ňє𝐬𝓢𝐀 (@AyeVanessa00) July 23, 2019

drop your album instead of dropping your phone — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 23, 2019

DROP THE ALBUM IT IS SUMMER AND WE NEED A SUMMER ANTHEM pic.twitter.com/fQp6WtDwQs — c (@chuuzus) July 23, 2019

Drop the album sis stop playing pic.twitter.com/OEUHR5mb8R — Andre| Fan Account (@fageIite) July 23, 2019

Rihanna has been trolling the Navy about her new album since announcing it would be released this year. The first instance was with a picture of her walking away from a crowd of people with a speech bubble that says "when your fans keep asking you for new music" in October.





This was followed by her posting a picture of her friend Jennifer Rosales' toddler son getting a first listen of the album in March.





And she didn't keep the trolling strictly to social media. During the second Fenty clothing drop, Rihanna also had T-shirts with "No More Music" written on them.





The most recent trolling from the make-up mogul happened when she posted this tweet: