almost drop my phone. how? pic.twitter.com/FtcxMGTDbS— Rihanna (@rihanna) July 23, 2019
Is she your daughter?— vitor (@vitorodrgues) July 23, 2019
First Drake hides his son and now Rihanna comes outta no where with a picture her grown daughter wth is going on? pic.twitter.com/JcPKTg7Zg6— سثمب مخرث (@tisssoo) July 23, 2019
r u sure she not urs sis? lol pic.twitter.com/0jluPblAER— Rihanna's bitch (@nataliaosunac) July 23, 2019
Drop the album not your phone— • (@p3droo6_) July 23, 2019
Girl I’m about to throw this phone, where the album? pic.twitter.com/jNKtNxmy7s— ν𝓐Ňє𝐬𝓢𝐀 (@AyeVanessa00) July 23, 2019
Drop The Album pic.twitter.com/3nE3gaOgcS— Rabbi (@mbala_7) July 23, 2019
drop your album instead of dropping your phone— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 23, 2019
DROP THE ALBUM IT IS SUMMER AND WE NEED A SUMMER ANTHEM pic.twitter.com/fQp6WtDwQs— c (@chuuzus) July 23, 2019
Drop the album sis stop playing pic.twitter.com/OEUHR5mb8R— Andre| Fan Account (@fageIite) July 23, 2019
View this post on Instagram
i feel attacked. ***valley girl who’s never been attacked voice*** R9 chronicles.
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on
View this post on Instagram
thank you @jennnrosales and @the_aa for blessing my day a lil mo
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on
Nobody:— Rihanna (@rihanna) July 11, 2019
Me: Album coming in 2019
Navy in July: pic.twitter.com/jXqC6uy1YP