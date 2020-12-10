Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'inseparable'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been "inseparable" over the past few weeks.

The “Diamonds” singer and the 32-year-old rapper are said to both be "very into" one another and always have a "great time" together, with the couple both focused on their communities.

A source told People magazine: "They've been inseparable the past few weeks. It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it. They've always seemed to have a great time together.

"They have a lot in common. They both are very much about helping out in the communities where they grew up. A$AP is generous, and so is Rihanna. A$AP is known for being a great guy."

And Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seemingly confirmed they were dating after being spotted on date night with friends at the Beatrice Inn in Manhattan last month.