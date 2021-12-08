Rihanna, Beyonce make Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women list

The 'Work' hitmaker became a billionaire in the summer when the business bible reported that the 33-year-old star was estimated to be worth a whopping $1.7-billion, thanks to her hugely popular music career as well as her Fenty fashion and beauty brands, and she ​is now ranked at number 68.

Rihanna, Beyonce and Taylor Swift have made Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women list.

Sitting at number 76, 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker Beyonce's 2018 'On The Run II' tour, the R&B superstar's co-headlining stadium run with her husband Jay-Z, made around $5-million per gig, totalling $250-million for the jaunt.

The 40-year-old music star also has a sizeable income from her Ivy Park line with Adidas.

Elsewhere, Taylor, 31, is number 78 this year, thanks to her record-breaking music career, having recently smashed a Billboard Hot 100 record held for 50 years by Don Mclean's 'American Pie'.