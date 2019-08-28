Lizzo performs a medley at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Picture: AP

Rihanna slid into Lizzo's DMs to congratulate her for her performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.



The "Diamonds" hitmaker praised Lizzo after she performed her hits "Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell" at the annual music ceremony on Monday night.





She said: "Listen, we need a video of Rihanna in the studio, period. I am not going to bother her, 'cause I know what that feels like, so I am going to let her do what she ought to do. I love Rihanna. She DM'ed me to tell me that I performed good.





She said I f***ed the stage like it was my side b***h. Don't get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard a** line! I might take that line."

we get to live in an era where every @lizzo performance is a pep rally for our self-esteem and most of us DO NOT EVEN DESERVE HER. pic.twitter.com/sgAWMY0W9s — Jenny Yang stands w the WGA (@jennyyangtv) August 27, 2019

And the 31-year-old singer is excited for her collaboration with Justin Timberlake and praised his "energy".





She told Entertainment Tonight: "I had fun doing it. Collaborations, for me, is about the energy and the relationship.



