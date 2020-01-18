The "Work" singer and the businessman, both 31, were first linked together in June 2017, but it has now been claimed that after almost three years of dating, they’ve decided to call time on their romance.
Us Weekly reports the couple - who were notoriously private about their love life - are no longer together, but as of the time of writing, there has been no confirmation from either Rihanna or Hassan.
Rihanna previously opened up on her romance with Hassan in a June 2019 interview, when she was asked if she was in love with her beau, to which she replied: “Of course.”