Rihanna attends the 5th annual Diamond Ball benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday. It was there that her fans saw, and are now speculating, that she's pregnant. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Twitter is abuzz following rumours that Rihanna is pregnant. The rumours started making the rounds in social media circles after fans spotted what looks like a baby bump on her at her 5th Annual Diamond Ball in New York on Thursday.

The "Diamonds" singer was seen on the purple carpet wearing a long sleeve black Givenchy mermaid gown and she appeared to be slightly touching her belly.

During an interview with Essence, she fuelled pregnancy rumours by mentioning she would give birth to a black woman.

"I come from a black woman who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman," she said:

Was this Rihanna telling us she’s pregnant ???? pic.twitter.com/ElGkPylwr2 — this is once again a Rihanna stan accounf (@JustJJxo) September 13, 2019

Check out the purple carpet moment and judge for yourself:

It was also during her performance with with Pharrell that fans spotted a bump.

Whether Riri is pregnant or not, fans are low key freaking out.

Just found out Rihanna is pregnant and the baby ain't mine. 😭

pic.twitter.com/cASsZ7AAgG — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) September 13, 2019

Rihanna pregnant and it ain’t mine pic.twitter.com/eORf5PIeWR — Chowder 🏁 (@Yeetzus) September 13, 2019

can’t believe rihanna is pregnant omg imagine having her as your mom.a blessing pic.twitter.com/IgDpuYDyzP — nochi (@J4UNGK00K) September 13, 2019

In June, entertainment Instagram blog The Shade Room obtained several pictures showing her wearing a short white off-the-shoulder dress while on holiday with boyfriend Hassan Jameel, with many suggesting she was pregnant.