Rihanna loves being able to "compete" with men in business as the entrepreneurship industry is considered to be such a "man's world".



The "Work hitmaker - who has her own fashion brand Savage X Fenty - says the entrepreneurship industry is considered to be such a "man's world" that she loves the "challenge" of going head to head with them.





Speaking during a Q&A session at the Global Conference on Women and Entrepreneurship, she said: "Overcoming stereotypes as a woman in the entrepreneurship industry, it's an industry that's usually looked at as a man's industry. It's a man's world, so you have to work twice as hard to prove yourself and to get half as much but it doesn't stop my fight. I love competing with men. I love that challenge, I enjoy it and I thrive on it. A lot of times people see it as a man's world ... But our strength as women, we have the power to overcome anything."





Meanwhile, Rihanna previously revealed she wanted to "gain respect" as a designer before releasing her own Fenty luxury fashion line.





She said: "I've been slowly evolving throughout the fashion world. First wearing it, buying it, being recognised for my style and then collaborating with brands. I never just wanted to put my name on something and sell my license.



