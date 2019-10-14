"We Found Love" hitmaker Rihanna says being a mother is her "dream", so she doesn't mind being asked about her plans to have children.
The "Diamonds" hitmaker was recently asked whether she wants to have children, and she admitted she doesn't mind opening up about her family plans - although she understands why some women get "defensive" discussing the idea of parenthood.
Speaking to Extra, she said: "A lot of woman get very defensive. It's personal, it's our bodies, and of course it's our time, and it's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mom... but it's mine, so I'm fine."
Her comments come after she was quizzed on the subject for a recent interview, and the 31-year-old star simply replied: "Without a doubt."
Rihanna has seen a "shift" in her life in recent months and feels like she is finally growing up.