Rihanna shows love to Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo

From hanging out with Naomi Campbell to appearing in Rihanna’s Instagram page, Elsa Majimbo is growing as a creative. The 19-year-old Kenyan comedian gained popularity during the early stages of the lockdown in 2020 after her skits went viral on social media. She has a unique way of creating content where she shares short videos of herself enjoying snacks while rocking sunglasses and wearing little to no make-up. She’s clearly making an impact because this past weekend she received a nod from singer and businesswoman, Rihanna. The “Work” hitmaker posted Majimbo’s video on Instagram and shared it with over 90 million followers.

And what makes it truly special is that Riri only had two reels on her Instagram account, Majimbo’s has just became the third.

Majimbo says she is grateful to receive support from the founder of Savage X Fenty.

She wrote: “The fact that Rihanna has three reels and I’m one of them. Me watching a video I made for the 30th time cause it’s on Rihanna’s TL.”

The fact that Rihanna has 3 reels and I’m one of them jsksjksjsk . Me watching a video I made for the 30th time cause it’s on Rihanna’s TL. Ummmmmmmmmm!!!! pic.twitter.com/dClBuKMSKI — Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) January 30, 2021

She added: “Receiving support from @rihanna had me dying. Our King! Our Rihanna.”

Majimbo is not the only person excited to be gaining recognition from African stars.

Another South African comedian Noko Mashaba had his video shared by Snoop Dog.

Mashaba created an animated video, displaying cockroaches dancing in his house at night while he’s asleep.

The video went viral and made it to Snoop’s Instagram page, where he shares all the content that amuses him with his 55.2 million followers.

Mashaba was left shaken after learning that Snoop liked his content.