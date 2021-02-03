Rihanna: The coronavirus pandemic has been 'humbling'

Rihanna says the coronavirus pandemic has been "humbling" for her and has helped her "appreciate the little things in life". The “We Found Love” hitmaker admits being in lockdown for the year owing to the potentially deadly virus has helped her "appreciate the little things in life" like going for a walk or cooking. She said: "I’ve enjoyed doing the little things I wouldn’t normally have time to do, like cooking, going for a walk and riding my bike. “It’s been humbling, too. [The pandemic] has affected so many people in horrendous ways - it’s reminded me that it’s important to appreciate the little things in life." And Rihanna has found it particularly hard as she "likes to feel in control".

Speaking about the last few months, she added: "I’m someone who likes to feel in control and last year was tough in that, like so many of us, I felt like that wasn’t the case.

"That’s why it’s so important to be kind to yourself. A pamper evening, a chilled night where you order in your favourite food – whatever makes you feel good. For me, that’s a movie night and ice cream."

The 32-year-old singer and entrepreneur has been indulging in reality television re-runs.

Speaking to the March issue of Women's Health UK magazine, she shared: "I’ve never made a secret of my love for reality TV and, during lockdown, I’ve been rewatching Vanderpump Rules – I honestly can’t get enough of it.

“When watching reality TV, I can lie on my couch and switch my mind off from everything that’s going on. It’s my thing – and it’s pure escapism."