Rihanna has opened up about her decision to decline an offer to play the Super Bowl halftime show and explained that she didn't want to be seen to be supporting an organisation she disapproves of.
The "Wild Thoughts" singer previously revealed she rejected the chance to headline this year's show amid the controversy surrounding former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's take-a-knee movement, which protests against racial inequality in the US.
And the Bajan singer has now admitted she also didn't want to be seen to be showing support to an organisation whose practices she disapproves of, which is why she turned down a mega-sum of money for the gig.
She told America's Vogue magazine: "I couldn't dare do that. For what? Who gains from that?
"Not my people. I just couldn't be a sellout.