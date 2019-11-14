Rihanna is looking for "balance" following an "overwhelming" year that has seen her too busy to spend much time with her loved ones.
The 'Work' hitmaker - who has been dating Hassan Jameel for three years - has asked her loved ones to "forgive" her as she's thrown herself into so many different ventures, including her Fenty Beauty business, over the past 12 months, she's had very little free time to make contact with those who matter most to her.
She shared a selfie and wrote alongside the picture on Instagram: "To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months...please forgive me.
"This year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I'm working on that ish called Balance. Brb.(sic)"