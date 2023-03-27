Rihanna’s driver has car stolen outside singer’s home

Rihanna’s driver has been targeted by thieves who stole his car from outside the singer’s home. Officers of the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation after the Audi sedan was snatched while parked outside the pop star’s property in Beverly Hills, California, last week.

TMZ.com reports that the driver left the car with the engine running while he popped back into the house to get something – and when he came back the vehicle had disappeared. Watch video: It is not clear if pregnant Rihanna – who has a 10-month-old son with partner A$AP Rocky – was at home at the time.

The theft comes just days after police were called to the star’s home to deal with a man who arrived at the house with the intention of proposing to the “Umbrella” singer. The unnamed fan had travelled from South Carolina to Los Angeles and walked up the “Diamonds” hitmaker’s house but was almost immediately stopped by her security team. After telling them of his intentions, the staff called cops and the officers handcuffed the man, put him in a squad car and had a “serious chat about his intentions”, TMZ reports.

It was determined that the man hadn’t broken any laws but he was asked to leave and told not to return. In 2018, a man named Eduardo Leon spent 12 hours inside Rihanna’s house before he was found by the 35-year-old singer’s assistant. When he was arrested by police, he claimed he intended on having sex with Rihanna – who was not home at the time – though he insisted he would not have done it without her consent.