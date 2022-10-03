Ringo Starr cancels concert after suddenly falling ill

British singer-songwriter-drummer Sir Richard Starkey, professionally known as Ringo Starr, was forced to cancel a concert along with his band, All-Starr, after he fell ill. His band was due to perform in New Buffalo, Michigan, a couple of hours after the cancellation was announced, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Story continues below Advertisement

Watch video: A spokesperson for the band revealed the 82-year-old's illness was not related to Covid-19, but did not confirm his diagnosis. Mirror.co.uk further stated that his mystery illness had affected the musician’s voice. As reported by TMZ, a concert-goer went to the Four Winds Casino's management and asked about the cancellation. However, he was only told that Starr was ill and weren't given any more information.

Story continues below Advertisement

Starr celebrated his 82nd birthday in early July and held his annual Peace and Love party. He was a key member of the famed English rock band, the Beatles which dissolved in 1970. He has had a busy year as he and his band finished the first part of their Spring Tour 2022 at the end of June in Florida. The tour was postponed from 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The second part of their tour will end on October 20 in Mexico City.