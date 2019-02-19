Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld poses during the Champs Elysee Avenue illumination ceremony for the Christmas season, in Paris. Picture: AP

Fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85, according to French media reports. Lagerfeld, who was Chanel's creative director, reportedly died on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Paris after being admitted the day before. News of his passing comes a month after Largerfeld missed his end-of-show-bow during the Chanel Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week because he was unable to attend.

Lagerfeld was recognised around the world for his distinctive long white hair, black sunglasses, gloves and high starched collars.

He was also creative director for Italian fashion house Fendi, as well as Karl Lagerfeld glasses and sunglasses.

Tributes have already started pouring in social media.

an icon we will never forget 😢💔 Rest In Peace Karl 👗✨ #RIPKarlLagerfeld — NikkieTutorials (@NikkieTutorials) February 19, 2019

A true icon has left us.

Generation after generation will continue to admire his work. He was a true game changer at the house of Chanel, a creative genius. #RIPKarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/piATzCU8EM — Bekki Priestley (@Bekki_x) February 19, 2019