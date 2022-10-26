Rita Ora and Taika Waititi to co-host MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are set to host the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). The 31-year-old pop star and Waititi, 47, will co-host the upcoming awards ceremony at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Story continues below Advertisement

The “Hot Right Now” hitmaker, who married Waititi earlier this year, said: "I’m thrilled to be back hosting, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it all the more special. "We’ve got it all at this year’s EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music! We can’t wait for audiences to share these moments with us." Watch video:

Ora hosted the EMAs in London in 2017, when she received the Power of Music Award. The 2022 edition of the EMAs will be in Germany on November 13, and the loved-up couple can't wait to host the event. They said in a joint statement: "We're excited to host this year's MTV EMAs and celebrate the best musicians and performances from around the world.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We look forward to sharing the evening with all of these talented artists." Harry Styles leads the list of nominees for this year's EMAs. The 28-year-old pop star, who shot to stardom as part of One Direction, has received seven nominations, including Best Song, Best Video, Best Artist, Best Live, Best Pop, Best UK and Ireland Act, and Biggest Fans.

Story continues below Advertisement