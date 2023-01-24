Rita Ora hits out at rumours she and Taika Waititi were in ‘throuple’ with Tessa Thompson

Rita Ora has spoken out about rumours she was in a “throuple” with her husband Taika Waititi and actress Tessa Thompson. The singer, 32, and the 47-year-old filmmaker – rumoured to have got married last summer – were the subject of the claim after they were photographed with “Creed” star Thompson, 39, during a party session. Fans said the photograph looked as intimate as if the trio were in a relationship.

Ora has now told GQ magazine: “Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve had a lot of drinks and everyone’s your best friend? “And then the next day you’re like, ‘I was talking to this person in the smoking area for four hours and I’ve got no idea who they are’. “Literally – that (photograph) was just a bunch of friends having a good time. “(Taika and Tessa) had a crazy schedule and everyone was letting loose.”

Waititi has said about the rumour: “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick.” He added in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald: “And also, ‘Is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.” Ora also said her life “became better” when she got together with the “Jojo Rabbit” director, with whom she had been friends for several years before they embarked on a romantic relationship.

Asked how she knew Waititi was the right person for her, she added to GQ Hype: “When I didn’t feel a change (from only being friends), like my life just became better. “We were really good friends for six years, and I went to Australia and we both had separate jobs, and we didn’t really know that many people out there. “It was nice to see a familiar face and our universes just collided. That was it.”

